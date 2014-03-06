BERLIN, March 6 Germany's Continental
is mulling issuing a bond to help fund the 1.4 billion-euro
($1.92 billion) purchase of U.S. rubber company Veyance
Technologies, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Thursday.
Although the auto parts and tyre maker has about 2 billion
euros of cash and available credit lines, issuance of a bond
can't be ruled out "if conditions are favorable," Schaefer said
at a news conference on the group's annual results.
Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said smaller-size
acquisitions in the automotive sector are possible, as well as
further purchases in the rubber segment in the next 12-18
months.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)