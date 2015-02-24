WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 24 Oil and natural gas producer Continental Resources Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 14 percent amidst falling commodity prices.

The company, the second-largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, reported net income of $114 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $132.8 million, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Average daily production jumped 34 percent from the year-ago period to 193,456 barrels of oil equivalent.

The company said earlier this month that its reserves - a guide for growth potential - increased 20 percent last year to 1.35 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Oklahoma City-based Continental has 13 drilling rigs operating in North Dakota as of Tuesday, according to state data.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)