New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
FRANKFURT, April 25 Continental AG said it planned to invest an additional 300 million euros ($326 million) on electric drives by 2021 while reducing spending on mechanical and hydraulic engine parts as demand for combustion engines declines.
The group said it expected its Powertrain business, which accounts for close to a fifth of group revenues, to grow its annual sales to around 8 billion euros this year and 10 billion euros in 2019.
Continental had said in January it was reviewing its Powertrain division after earnings at the business, which makes electric and combustion engines mainly for passenger cars, failed to meet expectations.
($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.