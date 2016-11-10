* Q3 adj EBIT plunges 40 pct on special items, R&D
* CFO dampens hopes for FY margin target beat
* Continental expects strong Q4
(Adds CFO quotes, detail and background)
BERLIN, Nov 10 Germany's Continental
will increase spending on electric-car components in coming
years but expects to avert any major impact on its earnings
through additional sales from new R&D projects.
One of the world's biggest suppliers to the automotive
sector, Continental is bolstering its electronics expertise as
its customers including Volkswagen and Ford
raise their investment in electric and ultimately self-driving
vehicles.
But the Hanover-based company expects new development
projects to translate into higher sales which increased 3.8
percent in the third quarter to 9.98 billion euros ($10.92
billion), finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.
"This (need to raise development spending) should not lead
to a situation in which our results are burdened," Schaefer said
in an interview on Thursday.
The auto parts and tyre maker last month cut its profit
guidance for the year because of costs from warranty cases for
unspecified products and antitrust proceedings as well as higher
R&D spending.
Quarterly results of the group's core automotive division
took a 450 million euro hit from those cost effects, with
adjusted earnings before interest and tax plunging 40 percent to
645.2 million euros, Continental said on Thursday.
Although the company predicted strong earnings in the fourth
quarter, Schaefer dampened hopes that the group's adjusted
operating margin could beat the full-year target of more than
10.5 percent this year, after 10.2 percent in the first nine
months.
"You should not expect too much above that (target),"
Schaefer said.
($1 = 0.9141 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; editing by
Victoria Bryan and Jason Neely)