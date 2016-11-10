* Q3 adj EBIT plunges 40 pct on special items, R&D

* CFO dampens hopes for FY margin target beat

* Continental expects strong Q4 (Adds CFO quotes, detail and background)

BERLIN, Nov 10 Germany's Continental will increase spending on electric-car components in coming years but expects to avert any major impact on its earnings through additional sales from new R&D projects.

One of the world's biggest suppliers to the automotive sector, Continental is bolstering its electronics expertise as its customers including Volkswagen and Ford raise their investment in electric and ultimately self-driving vehicles.

But the Hanover-based company expects new development projects to translate into higher sales which increased 3.8 percent in the third quarter to 9.98 billion euros ($10.92 billion), finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.

"This (need to raise development spending) should not lead to a situation in which our results are burdened," Schaefer said in an interview on Thursday.

The auto parts and tyre maker last month cut its profit guidance for the year because of costs from warranty cases for unspecified products and antitrust proceedings as well as higher R&D spending.

Quarterly results of the group's core automotive division took a 450 million euro hit from those cost effects, with adjusted earnings before interest and tax plunging 40 percent to 645.2 million euros, Continental said on Thursday.

Although the company predicted strong earnings in the fourth quarter, Schaefer dampened hopes that the group's adjusted operating margin could beat the full-year target of more than 10.5 percent this year, after 10.2 percent in the first nine months.

"You should not expect too much above that (target)," Schaefer said.

($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; editing by Victoria Bryan and Jason Neely)