FRANKFURT, April 25 Germany's Continental AG on Friday raised the outlook for its adjusted margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in 2014 to 10.5 percent from 10 percent, boosted by a good start into the year.

Sales in the first quarter increased 4.4 percent to 8.4 billion euro ($11.6 billion), while adjusted EBIT was up nearly 20 percent at 953 million euros, the company said.

($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)