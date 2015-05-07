BERLIN May 7 German automotive supplier
Continental raised its sales guidance for 2015 on
strengthening auto demand in core European markets and
foreign-exchange rate effects.
Hanover-based Continental expects sales to increase to "more
than 39 billion euros" ($44.30 billion) compared with a previous
estimate of about 38.5 billion, the company said.
"We are growing faster than the markets," Chief Executive
Elmar Degenhart said. "We expect this positive development to
continue."
Positive effects from foreign exchange developments could
add 1 billion euros to sales this year, the CEO said on March 5.
The auto parts and tyre maker expects to "comfortably"
achieve an adjusted operating margin of more than 10.5 percent
this year, after 11.3 percent in 2014.
Free cash flow may reach "at least 1.5 billion euros" this
year, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said, backing
Continental's plans for further acquisitions.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
