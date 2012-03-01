HANOVER, March 1 German auto parts and
tyre maker Continental AG said sales may increase more
than 5 percent this year to more than 32 billion euros ($42.81
billion) as global car markets may keep growing on demand from
Asia and North America.
The Hanover-based company is "cautiously optimistic" on
business prospects in 2012 after reporting record sales and
operating profit in 2011.
First-quarter sales may "slightly" exceed the 7.912 billion
euros achieved in last year's final quarter, Chief Executive
Officer Elmar Degenhart said on Thursday in a statement.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)