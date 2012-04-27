FRANKFURT, April 27 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG reported better than expected quarterly sales and affirmed its outlook for the full year.

"The successful start to the new year makes us confident that we will comfortably achieve the goals we set ourselves for this year," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in a statement ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

First-quarter sales rose by about 11.5 percent to 8.3 billion euros ($10.98 billion), exceeding a consensus forecast of 7.8 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up more than 4 percent at 766 million euros, and the operating margin widened to 10.6 percent from 10.0 percent a year earlier.

Continental still expects its sales to rise by more than 5 percent this year to more than 32 billion euros, as Asian and North American demand offsets a weaker Europe, keeping the global car market growing.

It also aims to maintain its operating profit margin of 10.1 percent, compared with 9.4 percent at the world's No. 2 tyremaker, Michelin SCA.

Continental is due to publish full first-quarter financial results on May 3. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)