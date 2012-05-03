BERLIN May 3 German auto parts and tyre maker
Continental expects second-quarter sales to match the
8.3 billion euros ($10.9 billion) achieved in the first three
months, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters
on Thursday.
Still, the company will review its full-year forecast after
the second quarter, the CFO said, noting that the financial
crisis in the euro area could again weaken economic development
in the region.
Schaefer said the burden from raw material prices will
increase, without being more specific.
Continental reaffirmed its full-year forecast last week,
saying that sales may rise more than 5 percent in 2012 to more
than 32 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
