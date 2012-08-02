(Repeats to attach to alerts with no change to text)
* Eyes industrial purchases in coming quarters-CFO
* "Good chance" for return to German DAX index in Sept.-CFO
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Aug 2 German auto parts and tyre maker
Continental AG expects third-quarter business to be on
a par with the first two quarters, finance chief Wolfgang
Schaefer said.
"We're anticipating for a stable third quarter" if business
is adjusted for the summer holidays, Schaefer told Reuters in an
interview on Thursday.
Hanover-based Continental is planning purchases in
industrial sectors in coming quarters, the CFO said, citing
business with replacement tyres, electronic replacement parts,
rubber and plastics.
"These are potential areas for expansion," Schaefer said,
declining to be more specific.
There's a "good chance" that Continental will return to the
German stock market's blue chip DAX index in September following
its exit in 2008, the CFO said.
(Additional Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf)