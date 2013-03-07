FRANKFURT, March 7 Germany tyre maker
Continental AG said it "got off to a difficult start"
of the year and predicted auto production in Europe and the
NAFTA region would decline by about 8 percent between January
and March.
The falling car production would lead sales of Continental
AG to shrink between 1 and 3 percent in the period, Chief
Executive Elmar Degenhart said on Thursday.
He reiterated the company would increase sales by about 5
percent this year to more than 34 billion euros ($44 billion)and
to hold the operating profit margin above 10 percent.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)