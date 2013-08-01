BERLIN Aug 1 German auto parts and tyre maker
Continental AG slightly scaled back its sales outlook
for the year, saying group sales may increase to about 34
billion euros ($45 billion).
When releasing first-quarter results on May 3, Hanover-based
Continental still expected annual sales to rise by about 5
percent to more than 34 billion euros.
Third-quarter sales may be flat on the April-June period
when sales rose to 8.54 billion euros, the company said on
Thursday.
The company stood by a goal to hold its operating profit
margin above 10 percent, after 10.8 percent last year.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)