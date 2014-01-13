BRIEF-Erne Ventures increases stake in Farm 51 Group to 7.43 pct
* Erne Ventures SA raises its stake in the company to 7.43 percent from 0.66 percent
FRANKFURT Jan 13 German automotive supplier Continental AG said it expects its sales to rise by about 5 percent to 35 billion euros ($47.85 billion) this year after reaching 33.3 billion last year.
"At the same time, we want to comfortably achieve a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in a statement on Monday.
In 2013, Continental posted a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 11.2 percent, reaching its own target of posting a margin of at least 10.5 percent. Continental is due to post full 2013 results on March 6. ($1 = 0.7314 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
