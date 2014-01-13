FRANKFURT Jan 13 German automotive supplier Continental AG said it expects its sales to rise by about 5 percent to 35 billion euros ($47.85 billion) this year after reaching 33.3 billion last year.

"At the same time, we want to comfortably achieve a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in a statement on Monday.

In 2013, Continental posted a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 11.2 percent, reaching its own target of posting a margin of at least 10.5 percent. Continental is due to post full 2013 results on March 6. ($1 = 0.7314 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)