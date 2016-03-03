BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
FRANKFURT, March 3 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental raised its 2015 dividend by 15 percent to 3.75 euros per share, in line with its increase in full-year net profit.
Continental said on Thursday it increased its free cash flow before acquisitions by more than 500 million euros ($543 million) to 2.7 billion euros last year, and its equity to 13.2 billion euros, its highest to date.
"This enables us to act tactically and powerfully in a challenging environment and to play a major role in shaping the digital future of mobility with our innovations," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.