BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
BERLIN May 9 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has slightly raised its full-year sales guidance and expects business to stay strong in the second quarter thanks to a robust development of its automotive operations.
Group sales may exceed 43.5 billion euros ($47.5 billion) this year, an increase by 500 million euros from its March 2 guidance for over 43 billion euros, the company said on Tuesday.
Overall business will stay strong in the April-to-June period despite further rising material costs, the impact of which should lessen in the second half of the year, it said.
Continental already published faster-than-expected quarterly earnings growth on April 28 and predicted it would safely meet its financial targets for 2017.
($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO