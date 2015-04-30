* Q1 sales up 14 pct to around 9.6 bln eur
* Adjusted EBIT around 1 bln euros vs 953 mln year ago
* Detailed results due May 7
(Adds earnings detail and background)
BERLIN, April 30 German automotive supplier
Continental expects earnings growth to accelerate this
year after first-quarter profit and sales rose on Europe's
strengthening car market.
Sales at the auto parts and tyre maker jumped 14 percent to
around 9.6 billion euros ($10.66 billion), close to the top end
of forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts, Hanover-based
Continental said on Thursday.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to
around 1 billion euros from 953.1 million a year earlier, the
company said, in line with forecasts.
"Our sales and earnings will continue to improve in the
coming quarters," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said, citing
growing demand for replacement tyres and improving car output.
"The start to the year was very encouraging."
Last month Continental raised its sales guidance, predicting
revenue to grow almost 9 percent this year to about 37.5 billion
euros including about 1.3 billion from the integration of
Veyance Technologies.
The euro's weakening against the dollar could add an
additional 1 billion euros to sales, Continental said on March
5.
Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
margin should come in above 10.5 percent this year, compared
with 11.3 percent in 2014, it has said.
Continental, due to hold its annual shareholder meeting on
Thursday, had no comment on its outlook ahead of detailed
quarterly results due on May 7.
($1 = 0.9002 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Kirsti Knolle and
Jason Neely)