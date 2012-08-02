* FY sales to rise over 7 pct to more than 32.5 bln euros
* FY adj EBIT margin to exceed 2011 figure of 10.1 pct
* Q3 "stable" and on a par with Q1, Q2-CFO
* Analyst hails "very solid" results
* Continental eyes acquisitions in replacement markets-CFO
BERLIN, Aug 2 German auto parts and tyre maker
Continental AG raised its full-year profit and sales
outlook on Thursday, citing easing raw material costs and
quarterly results that were much better than the market
expected.
Global suppliers such as Continental have been buoyed by
export success of German premium car makers BMW and
VW's Audi, benefiting from robust demand in the
United States and China.
Global passenger car production may expand to 79 million
autos this year from 76 million in 2011, also driven by pent-up
demand in Japan, Continental said.
Continental ranks fourth among the world's biggest tyre
makers, trailing Goodyear, Michelin and Bridgestone
, the global market leader.
Hanover-based Continental expects group sales to increase
more than 7 percent this year to more than 32.5 billion euros
($40 billion). The margin on adjusted earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) is set to exceed the 10.1 percent achieved last
year, it added.
Continentals shares traded 3.2 percent higher at 1103 GMT,
making it one of the top gainers of the midcap index.
The company previously aimed to boost sales 5 percent to
more than 32 billion euros and merely match the 2011 profit
margin.
Second-quarter results beat analyst expectations with
adjusted EBIT of 948 million euros, fuelled by a 40.3 percent
profit surge at the tyre division. The result topped even the
most bullish estimate of 910 million euros in a Reuters poll of
nine analysts.
"These are very solid numbers," said Tim Schuldt, analyst at
Frankfurt-based Equinet AG, adding Continental was gaining
market share in a challenging environment.
Continental's finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters:
"Our international presence allows us to benefit from expanding
(overseas) markets that help us compensate for developments at
auto makers focused on Europe." He added that he anticipated a
"stable" third quarter.
Europe's deepening debt crisis and slowing expansion of the
world economy, however, may cause the pace of business growth at
Continental to slow down in the second half of the year, the
company said.
European volume auto makers such as PSA Peugeot Citroen
, Fiat and General Motors Co.'s Opel
division have been engulfed in a protracted sales slump that has
squeezed earnings between overcapacity and excessive
discounting.
Michelin said on July 27 that first-half net
profit rose 37 percent to 915 million euros as price increases
helped offset the decline in Europe's car market and the
region's economy.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. reported a stronger-than-expected
net income of $85 million, or 33 U.S. cents per share, for the
second quarter on July 31, citing strong demand in North
America.
Continental is planning purchases in industrial sectors in
coming quarters, Schaefer said, citing business with replacement
tyres, electronic replacement parts, rubber and plastics.
"These are potential areas for expansion," the CFO said. "We
want to reduce volatility (of business with original
equipment)," he added, without being more specific.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
