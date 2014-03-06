FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's Continental said first-quarter sales may increase between 3 and 4 percent, slowed by negative effects from currency swings.

Foreign exchange rate effects may shrink first-quarter sales growth by as many as four percentage points, the Hanover-based auto parts and tyre maker said on Thursday.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be above the year-ago level of 796.2 million euros ($1.09 billion).

The company reaffirmed its 2014 outlook, predicting sales to increase by 5 percent this year to about 35 billion euros, after climbing almost 2 percent to 33.3 billion euros in 2013. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)