* Q3 adj op pft down 5.9 pct at 962 mln euros vs f'cast 1.01
bln
* Result hit by 334 million euros powertrain writedown
* FY adj op margin could beat 11 pct target
* Stands by FY sales target of around 34.5 bln eur
* Shares up more than 2 pct, hit six-week high
(Recasts with CFO comments, adds analyst comments and
background)
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN, Nov 4 Germany's Continental AG
has forecast growth in profitability and sales next year on the
back of rising car demand, seeing itself as well positioned in
growth areas such as emission-cutting technologies and
driver-assistance systems.
The group, whose products range from tyres and brakes to
vehicle information management systems, is benefiting from a
push by manufacturers to use more sophisticated technology as
well as from 13 months of rising vehicle registrations in its
core European markets.
"(The) sales line should grow and profitability should
grow," finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Tuesday in an
interview with Reuters TV. "The company is well positioned in
the mega trends of the auto industry."
Continental took a writedown on its powertrain division
which sent its third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) down nearly 6 percent, but remained positive on
prospects.
It said its adjusted operating profit margin could narrowly
beat a target of around 11 percent this year as prices fall for
commodities such as rubber, after already lifting the measure
twice in recent months.
It also stuck to a forecast for sales to grow to a record
34.5 billion euros ($43.2 billion) from 33.3 billion in 2013,
despite currency headwinds shaving off 650 million euros.
The company's shares were up 2 percent at 160.15 euros as of
1248 GMT, having hit a six-week high of 160.65 euros.
By comparison, Japan's Denso Corp, partly owned by
Toyota Motor Corp, last week posted a 16 percent
decline in six-month operating profit as development costs and
investment outweighed higher revenue.
Continental's optimism about its business is fostering plans
for further expansion.
Buoyed by more than 6 billion euros of liquid funds and
agreed credit lines, the company is on the lookout for deals in
the rubber industry and other non-automotive segments to trim
its reliance on volatile car markets, CFO Schaefer said.
NO TARGET
The Hanover-based group earlier this year acquired Veyance
Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of industrial hoses and
belting, for 1.4 billion euros, aiming to diversify its
operations.
In a newspaper interview last month, Schaefer said
Continental could shoulder another purchase of between 1 billion
and 2 billion euros, possibly in Asia, without impacting its
credit rating, stoking expectations that a deal might be
imminent.
"There is no specific target at the moment," Schaefer told
Reuters. "I would not necessarily expect it (an acquisition) to
come up in the next 12 months."
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 5.9
percent to 962 million euros, missing a consensus forecast for
1.01 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The drop reflects writedowns of about 334 million euros in
the powertrain business, which accounts for almost a fifth of
group earnings, Continental said.
Given lacklustre demand for electric and hybrid vehicles,
Continental has depreciated its powertrain assets and will scale
back dealings with South Korea's SK Innovation. The
two companies have been cooperating in a joint venture since
2012 to develop battery cells for electric cars.
Analysts noted earnings had slipped from unusually high
year-ago figures. The adjusted quarterly EBIT of 1.02 billion
euros posted in 2013 was the best result for at least 11
quarters, according to company records.
(1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro)
(Additional reporting by Axel Threlfall Editing by Maria
Sheahan and David Holmes)