BERLIN, April 30 Continental increased
profit and sales in the first three months and expects further
growth in coming quarters, the company said on Thursday.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to
"around 1 billion" euros ($1.1 billion) from 953.1 million a
year earlier, the auto parts and tyre maker said, in line with
consensus forecasts in a Reuters analyst poll.
Sales increased 14 percent to "around 9.6 billion" euros
compared with 8.39 billion last year, Hanover-based Continental
said.
"Our sales and earnings will continue to improve in the
coming quarters," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said, citing
Europe's strengthening auto recovery.
