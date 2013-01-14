HAMBURG Jan 14 Germany's Continental AG said it was able to slightly increase sales through December of its winter tyres, a high margin business, despite a decline in the overall market of about 10 percent.

Speaking to Reuters on Monday, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer also said that negotiations over extending the maturity of roughly 4.5 billion euros ($6 billion) in debt should be completed in about a week. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting By Jan Schwartz)