BRIEF-Lowe's prices $3 bln notes offering
* Has agreed to sell $1.50 billion of 3.100 pct notes due 2027 and $1.50 billion of 4.050 pct notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN May 6 Germany's Continental AG could see sales shrink by as much as 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) this year because of adverse currency effects, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said.
"I couldn't exclude that it moves up to 1 billion," Schaefer said on Tuesday during a conference call outlining quarterly earnings.
Currency headwinds burdened first-quarter sales by 300 million euros, the CFO told Reuters in an interview earlier on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
