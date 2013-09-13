FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German auto parts maker
Schaeffler will not extend the contract of Chief Executive
Juergen Geissinger, who engineered the leveraged takeover of
three-times larger rival Continental AG, Manager
Magazin Online reported.
Owner Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler felt Geissinger was "no man
for the future", the website reported, citing what it said was
his authoritarian management style.
A spokesman for the ball bearings and clutch maker noted
Geissinger's current mandate lasts until the end of 2014 and
said discussions on whether it should be renewed only begin one
year in advance at the earliest.
"Neither are negotiations pending, nor is this at all an
issue currently," he said.
Geissinger twice made headlines with unsolicited bids for
down-on-their-luck German rivals, ruffling the feathers of
management elites known for their clubby relationships in
Germany.
First he effectively doubled Schaeffler's size by acquiring
listed bearing maker FAG Kugelfischer in 2001. Years later he
borrowed a page from Porsche SE's attempted
"stealth" takeover approach for Volkswagen, building
a virtual stake of 36 percent in Continental via cash-settled
call options in the summer of 2008.
No disclosure thresholds were crossed because the shares
remained in the hands of banks, who held the stock as a hedge.
And before Continental's management even knew of the approach
the takeover was effectively a done deal, leaving the company's
executives to negotiate no more than the precise terms of the
deal.
