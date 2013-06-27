Shanghai courts rule to freeze China Huishan's assets
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
BERLIN, June 27 Germany's Continental said it will spend 100 million euros ($130 million) in coming years to expand production of truck and bus tyres in Slovakia.
The Hanover-based auto parts and tyre maker aims to increase tyre production at its Puchov, Slovakia-based plant to more than 3 million units per year from 2.6 million, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
NEW YORK, April 10 Bill Cosby's "Little Bill" children's book series landed on a list of the 10 books Americans most often asked librarians to remove from shelves last year after he faced sex assault charges, according to a ranking released on Monday.