FRANKFURT May 26 Germany's cartel office on
Monday said it had launched an in-depth assessment of German
auto parts maker Continental AG's planned takeover of
U.S. rubber firm Veyance Technologies.
The probe is expected to run until at least Aug. 25 and will
evaluate the potential market impact of the deal, a spokesman
for the cartel office said.
In February, Continental said it had agreed to buy Veyance
for 1.4 billion euros ($1.92 billion) as a way to help diversify
its business.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Edward Taylor)