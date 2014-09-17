(Adds more forecast information)
Sept 17 Continental Resources Inc plans
to spend $500 million more this year than initially forecast on
pricey well techniques in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation
and a new project in Oklahoma, though the company tempered 2014
production expectations.
The new projections, unveiled the day before the company's
analyst meeting on Thursday, highlight the increasing
competition and cost to find and develop energy reserves, even
in the North American shale industry.
Continental plans to spend $4.55 billion this year, up from
a previous forecast of $4.05 billion. Much of the spending will
be in North Dakota, where the company has increased the amount
of proppant, or sand, it uses in each well and has combined two
emerging hydraulic fracturing techniques, efforts it hopes will
increase well production by 25 percent by next year.
The new processes boost Continental's cost per well to $10
million, about $2.5 million higher than levels at the end of
2013 and a stark contrast to the trend across most U.S. shale
plays to lower costs.
The company also said it has found a new shale play, the
Springer Shale, in Oklahoma, and has begun producing there.
Continental cut the top end of its 2014 production forecast
range, now expecting oil and gas output 27 percent to 30 percent
higher than 2013. The company previously told Wall Street that
2014 production should be 26 percent to 32 percent higher than
last year.
For 2015, Continental expects spending to jump further,
forecasting a $5.2 billion budget.
Earlier on Wednesday, Continental named Jack Stark, who has
been head of exploration, as president, after Rick Bott abruptly
left the company last week.
Continental shares closed Wednesday at $75.82, up 35 percent
so far this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio and
Leslie Adler)