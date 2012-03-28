* Assets include 37,900 net acres in North Dakota, Montana Bakken play

March 28 Continental Resources Inc said it will pay $340 million to buy assets from Wheatland Oil Inc, a private company owned by its Chief Executive Harold Hamm, to add to its position in the Bakken basin, which makes up more than half of the company's output.

Hamm, the 66-year-old billionaire founder of Continental Resources, is Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's chief energy adviser. Hamm made Forbes U.S. rich list at No. 33 last year.

Wheatland Oil's assets include 37,900 net acres in the North Dakota and Montana Bakken play and interests in more than 1,000 gross wells. The assets produced 2.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day as of December 2011.

Surging oil prices have been a boon for Continental, since crude made up 73 percent of its 2011 output. It now ranks among the top 10 U.S. exploration and production companies by value.

Continental said it expects to issue between 3.90 million and 4.25 million shares to fund the purchase price.

Hamm owns 75 percent of Wheatland Oil. The Oklahoma oilman, who believes OPEC's dominance over U.S. oil is coming to an end, is a stark contrast to President Barack Obama's energy team, which has struggled to push alternative energy to the forefront.

Continental is the top oil leaseholder in North Dakota's massive Bakken oil field, which could help the U.S. sharply slash oil imports over time.

Continental's shares, which have gained about 30 percent so far this year, closed at $87.19 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.