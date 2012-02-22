* Q4 loss on derivatives, sees 2012 output up 37 pct-40 pct
* Shrs have doubled since Oct; end regular trade at record
high
Feb 22 Continental Resources Inc,
a leading U.S. producer of North Dakota oil, reported a
quarterly loss after marking down the value of derivatives by
$399 million, but raised its forecast for production growth in
the year ahead.
Chief Executive Harold Hamm said the company now sees
production rising 37 percent to 40 percent in 2012, compared
with past guidance of 26 percent to 28 percent. Capital
expenditures for 2012 will be $1.75 billion, Continental said,
down from $2.2 billion last year.
"Since we set our 2012 budget in early November, cash
flow has benefited from strong oil prices and generally moderate
transportation costs," Hamm said in a statement. "We are also
experiencing operating efficiency and productivity gains."
Surging oil prices have been a boon for Continental,
since crude made up 73 percent of its 2011 output. It now ranks
among the top 10 U.S. exploration and production companies by
value, just ahead of Oklahoma City cross-town rival Chesapeake
Energy Corp.
Shares of Continental, which have doubled in value
since early October, ended regular trading at a record high of
$92.57 on Wednesday, prior to the release of its results. In
post-market trade, the shares rose about 0.5 percent to
$93.
The company on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter loss of
$112 million, or 62 cents per share, compared with a net loss of
$45 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. On top of
the mark-to-market derivatives loss, Continental took a $42
million property impairment charge.
Continental also announced on Wednesday a $276 million
purchase of acreage in North Dakota to add to its position in
the Bakken basin, which makes up more than half its production.