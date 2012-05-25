* Will handle crude oil marketing and logistics
* Veteran trader and risk manager
NEW YORK May 25 Shale oil and natural
gas-focused producer Continental Resources Inc said on
Friday it named Kirk Kinnear as its new vice president of oil
marketing logistics.
Kinnear takes on the responsibility for ensuring the
company's crude oil production has access to its most
competitive markets, the company said in a news release.
Prior to joining Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Continental,
Kinnear was an executive director at J.P. Morgan and vice
president at RBS/Sempra Commodities in Connecticut. He has
worked in energy trading and risk management positions for 33
years for a variety of companies.
"I have been watching Continental Resources' incredible
growth story unfold for several years now and am thrilled to
have the opportunity to work for industry icon and visionary
(CEO) Harold Hamm," Mr. Kinnear said.
Continental's first quarter production was 85,526
barrels-of-oil-equivalent-per-day, with most of that production
in crude oil.
The company is active in the Bakken/Three Forks shale plays
in North Dakota and Montana, the Red River Units in the Dakotas
and Montana, the Niobrara play in southern Wyoming and northern
Colorado, and the two Woodford plays in Oklahoma.
Continental reported total revenues of $1.6 billion for 2011
and is on track to triple production and proved reserves from
2009 to 2014.
Many traditional exploration and production companies have
built up their logistics capabilities in recent years as shale
crude oil production growth was far from traditional refining
centers or pipeline hubs.
The midstream business, which includes pipelines, rail cars,
tank storage and logistics, has become a hot business in the
energy sector, with not only producers, but refiners also
getting in on the act.
Hess Energy, another Bakken producer (and East Coast
refiner), built rail loading facilities in North Dakota to move
its crude to market since pipelines serving the area are still
years away.