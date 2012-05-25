* Will handle crude oil marketing and logistics
* Veteran trader and risk manager
* Shale oil producers look to get better prices
By Jeffrey Kerr and Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK, May 25 Pioneering shale oil producer
Continental Resources Inc has hired veteran oil trader
Kirk Kinnear in an effort to claim a share of the bumper profits
that have emerged from an unprecedented arbitrage in domestic
crude markets.
Kinnear, whose 33-year career spans includes stints at some
of the most renowned trading firms in the country, including
Phibro and Sempra, will run marketing logistics in order to
ensuring Continental's oil output "has access to the most
competitive markets", the company said in a Friday news release.
The high-profile hire comes as oil companies operating in
the Bakken and other northern shale oil patches grow frustrated
at the massive gap between their local selling prices -
depressed by an unexpected supply surplus - and the premium
prices paid by refiners on the Gulf Coast.
The lack of sufficient pipeline or transportation routes to
handle the boom in northern output means companies like Oklahoma
City, Oklahoma-based Continental, are often forced to sell at as
much as $30 a barrel less than what similar oil fetches at the
coastal refining hub, leaving railway firms, pipeline owners or,
logistics firms or other companies to pick up bumper profits.
For instance, Continental, which gets about three-quarters
of its 85,526 barrels-of-oil-equivalent-per-day output from
northern fields across Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota, sold
its crude at an average of $90.58 a barrel in the first quarter.
But the average price for U.S. crude oil at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, storage hub was $103 a barrel in the first quarter,
while Light Louisiana Sweet on the Gulf Coast fetched an average
of $120, according to Reuters calculations.
"I look forward to helping Continental find the best home
for the high-quality crude oil it produces," Kinnear said in the
statement.
A spokeswoman for Continental, run by Oklahoma billionaire
Harold Hamm, was not immediately available to comment on whether
the hire would change the company's trading strategy.
KANSAS TO CONNECTICUT
Kinnear's three-decade career has included working on
pipeline projects in Alaska and refineries in Kansas, but has
more recently taken him through some of the most successful oil
merchant-traders in the world.
He worked for Connecticut-based Phibro two decades ago at a
time when chief Andy Hall was running a fleet of refineries. He
went on to work for Hess Energy Trading (Hetco), a joint venture
run by two top Goldman Sachs traders, and at RBS/Sempra, the
powerhouse merchant trader bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co
in 2010. He was an executive director before leaving the Wall
Street bank.
Continental was one of the first companies to strike it big
in shale oil fields including the Bakken/Three Forks in North
Dakota and Montana, the Red River Units in the Dakotas and
Montana, the Niobrara in southern Wyoming and northern Colorado
- the fastest growing new oil frontier in the world.
Continental reported total revenues of $1.6 billion for 2011
and is on track to triple production and proved reserves from
2009 to 2014. Output rose 66 percent in the first quarter versus
a year ago, and 70 percent of total production was crude oil.
As production has grown, Continental has reduced its
reliance on the biggest buyer of its output - Marathon Oil Corp
, which bought 57 percent of its oil in 2010. By last
year, Marathon bought only 41 percent, according to
Continental's annual report. No other company bought more than
10 percent.
"Kirk Kinnear's history of leading high-performance teams
and demonstrating creative thinking make him a welcome addition
to Continental Resources as we develop new markets for our
growing production base," Hamm said in the statement.
Many traditional exploration and production companies have
built up their logistics capabilities in recent years as the
unexpected boom in inland oil production - far from traditional
refining centers or pipeline hubs - opens unprecedented
arbitrage opportunities for those able to exploit it.
Pipeline and logistics firm Plains All American, for
instance, saw profit in its supply and logistics division nearly
treble last year to $647 million. Railway firms and barge
operators have also seen a surge in business.
But increasingly oil producers and refineries are looking to
get into the game rather than give away the profits.
Hess Energy, another Bakken producer with refinery
operations on the East Coast, built rail loading facilities in
North Dakota to move its crude to market.