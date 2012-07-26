July 26 Continental Resources Inc
estimated a 76 percent jump in second-quarter production and
said crude oil accounted for more than two-thirds of the output.
For April-June, the company estimated total production to
hit 94,852 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from
53,984 boepd a year earlier.
The Enid, Oklahoma-based company said production exceeded
sales on anticipation of higher prices.
"We're clearly ahead of plan on production growth. Our focus
now is on driving down drilling and completion costs and
reducing oil transportation costs," Chief executive Harold Hamm
said.
The company's shares, which have fallen about 23 percent
since earnings missed estimates in May, closed at $69.15 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.