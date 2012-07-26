July 26 Continental Resources Inc estimated a 76 percent jump in second-quarter production and said crude oil accounted for more than two-thirds of the output.

For April-June, the company estimated total production to hit 94,852 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 53,984 boepd a year earlier.

The Enid, Oklahoma-based company said production exceeded sales on anticipation of higher prices.

"We're clearly ahead of plan on production growth. Our focus now is on driving down drilling and completion costs and reducing oil transportation costs," Chief executive Harold Hamm said.

The company's shares, which have fallen about 23 percent since earnings missed estimates in May, closed at $69.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.