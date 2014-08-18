US STOCKS-Wall St down as Goldman, J&J's results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Aug 18 Continental Resources Inc, one of the largest oil producers in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, announced a two-for-one stock split on Monday.
The company, whose shares have risen 58 percent in the past year, plans to split its stock on Sept. 10 for shareholders of record as of Sept. 3. Continental is issuing the extra shares in the form of a special stock dividend.
Companies typically split their stock after a long period of accumulation to attract a wider range of investors.
Shares of Continental rose slightly to $145.84 in after-hours trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc fell short of earnings expectations on Tuesday due to a drop in quarterly trading revenue, prompting analysts to demand explanations for underperformance in an area where the bank usually outshines rivals.