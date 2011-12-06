LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - Market participants hope that
weeks of speculation over the European Banking Authority's
termsheet for contingent capital instruments will finally end
this week, but many fear that there could be much disappointment
with the final result.
According to an EBA spokesperson, its board of supervisors
will meet on Wednesday and Thursday when they are set to
finalise the European bank recapitalisation package and the
contingent capital termsheet. A publication date will also be
agreed and could be this week.
The spokesperson confirmed that the whole package would be
released at the same time and that the EBA would not release the
termsheet separately.
Bankers have been hoping that the EBA will come up with
something that it workable not only from an issuer point of view
in terms of costs, but also something that it palatable to
investors.
However, the latest rumour doing the rounds was that the EBA
seemed to be leaning towards an Additional Tier 1 host
instrument rather than a less subordinated one, which bankers
believe will make the whole exercise pointless.
Additional Tier 1 as defined under the global and European
frameworks is perpetual and does not have a coupon step-up.
Furthermore, coupons are fully discretionary and the terms and
conditions can't include features such as dividend stoppers and
pushers.
According to market participants, the issuer would also need
to have authorisation to issue all the needed shares before the
issue date. As for the trigger where the instruments would
potentially convert into shares, 7% is said to be the consensus.
The instruments would have to be issued by June next year which
is also the deadline for banks to get to a 9% Core Tier 1 level.
"If this is the way the EBA wants to go, then it will all be
pointless," said a capital solutions specialist. "It doesn't
help you get to the 9% Core Tier 1 level set by the EBA. If a
bank is below 9% and uses this to get there, I can't see anyone
willing to buy these instruments. I don't see it as useful."
Another senior FIG banker echoed this view. "Those who would
like to issue these instruments won't be able to because no
investor is going to want to buy them," he said. "And for those
that can, they don't need the capital and therefore won't
issue."
One way to get investors to participate could be to make
outstanding hybrid Tier 1 instruments less friendly, the capital
solutions banker said.
"What they should do/have done is to say: coupons on all the
outstanding Tier 1 stocks are suspended until banks reach a Core
Tier 1 ratio of 9% and there will be redemption restrictions on
these instruments while the new instruments will be eligible for
coupon payments," he said.
This would be similar to what Lloyds did at the end of 2009
when its converted a large chunk of outstanding bank capital
instruments into GBP7.5bn of contingent capital. The issuer had
been prevented from paying coupons on some of the debt, giving
investors an incentive to participate. However, the bank also
got strong take-up rates on the debt on which it was still
paying coupons as investors wanted to move into more liquid
transactions.
Another hybrid solution specialist said there was still a
possibility that the EBA could change its mind on the host
instrument and that a Tier 2 subordinated host could be an
option.
Should the EBA opt for this, it would likely be a lot more
palatable for buyers as the instruments would have a final
maturity date, something fixed income investors favour.
"From what I understand, they are still discussing it," the
banker said. "If there is a termsheet in circulation, it is
still open to analysis and I understand they are still debating
at the EBA to go for a Tier 1 or Tier 2. Why should banks issue
a Additional Tier 1 permanent instrument for what is meant to be
a temporary buffer. There is no need for this to be Tier 1: the
coupon deferral features and permanency don't add very much."
OTHER OPTIONS
Contingent capital or not, this has not stopped European
banks from getting on with some capital raising. Barclays Bank
and Commerzbank were the latest large European names to join the
liability management fray on Monday saying they would buy back
some of their hybrid debt at a deep discount to par.
Assuming 100% take-up, the Commerzbank exercise would create
as much as EUR600m of capital gain, while Barclays' could help
boost the bank's Core Tier 1 by GBP650m, although again, this is
assuming full take-up.
Meanwhile, Santander and Banco Sabadell announced at the end
of last week that they were seeking to swap some of their
preference shares into new shares. They follow BBVA which said
at the end of November that it would issue up to EUR3.48bn in
convertible bonds to retail investors.
The European Banking Authority said in October BBVA would
need EUR7.1bn of additional capital to meet the terms of new
recapitalisation proposals for the region. Spanish banks are
able to count convertible bonds under their recapitalisation
plans.