LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - The creation of an index for new
style bank hybrid debt instruments is expected to help transform
them from a niche product into a widely-held asset class, just
as the market readies itself for issuance to take off.
Since Lloyds issued the first contingent convertible (CoCo)
at the end of 2009, market participants have argued that an
index is needed for the sector to really expand.
The Bank of America Merrill Contingent Capital Index,
utilising the COCO ticker, will track the performance of all
contingent capital debt publicly issued in the major domestic
and eurobond markets, including investment grade and sub
investment grade issues.
According to Citigroup estimates, European banks will be
incentivised to issue around EUR248bn of Additional Tier 1 debt
and EUR266bn of Tier 2 to meet capital requirements imposed by
CRD4. For 2014, the bank estimates that AT1 and Tier 2 issuance
could reach EUR20bn and EUR45bn respectively.
"Benchmark inclusion for any new asset class is quite an
important step in turning something which is quite esoteric and
off-the-run into something which is more broadly held among
institutional investors," said Roberto Henriques, financials
analyst at JP Morgan.
Henriques cited the example of the legacy Basel II hybrid
Tier 1 market. "Benchmark inclusion was one thing that really
helped develop that asset class in 2003-2004 and was a
significant driver in the growth of the market. We could see
history repeating itself and it should facilitate the growth of
the asset class over the medium- to long-term."
Henriques estimates that the AT1 market could see up to
EUR74bn of issuance over the next two years.
"It is good for investors to have something to hang their
hat on to," said Satish Pulle, lead portfolio manager at ECM
Asset Management.
"It is also useful that CoCos have their own index and that
they're not included in the regular investment grade or
high-yield indices. From a regulator and systemic perspective,
there is a recognition that subordinated instruments shouldn't
be leveraged up."
Michael Hünseler, head of credit portfolio management at
Assenagon, explained that it is often difficult for investors to
distinguish a CoCo from an old style subordinated bond since the
CoCo specific features are not readily observable without
checking the prospectus.
"Hence, the index helps investors to distinguish between old
style sub debt and new style CoCos."
Securities included in the index must have capital-dependent
conversion features and must be rated by either Moody's, S&P or
Fitch.
Index constituents are capitalization-weighted based on
their current amount outstanding times the market price plus
accrued interest.
The index contains 48 bonds for a full value just short of
USD58bn. Since its creation at the end of December, the index's
effective yield has dropped from 6.36% to 6.11%.
NOT ALL ROSY
While the creation of the index is clearly a positive, JP
Morgan's Henriques said there was a risk that benchmark
inclusion could "force" investors into the market.
"For investors who don't like the asset class and remain
underweight, the risk is that the asset class goes into the
benchmark indices against which they are evaluated. If the asset
class then outperforms the rest of the market, the investors may
end up significantly underperforming versus the benchmark
indices should they remain underweight."
Meanwhile, Assenagon's Hunseler said that the index was at
present way too concentrated to serve as a benchmark, with
Lloyds accounting for 25% and Barclays for 14%.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)