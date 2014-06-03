HOUSTON, June 3 Continental Resources
has asked the U.S. government for a permit to export crude oil
it produces in North Dakota and hopes approvals will be granted
for the industry as a whole, a company executive said on
Tuesday.
Stephen Bradley, the vice president of oil marketing for
Continental, the leading producer in North Dakota's Bakken
field, said the Department of Commerce has been weighing the
company's request for several months, Argus Media reported.
Surging U.S. oil output has prompted many in the industry to
call for the lifting of restrictions on crude exports that were
put in place after the 1973 Arab oil embargo.
Continental did not respond to a request for comment.
