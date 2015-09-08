(Adds details on new forecast; updates stock)
By Ernest Scheyder
Sept 8 Continental Resources Inc cut its
2015 budget for at least the third time on Tuesday, as it
grapples with the reality of cheap crude, but North Dakota's
second-largest oil producer said it still expects double-digit
production growth this year.
Founder and Chief Executive Harold Hamm cancelled all of
Continental's oil hedges last fall after calling OPEC leader
Saudi Arabia a "toothless tiger" in a bet that a price rebound
would soon materialize.
But no such sustained rebound has yet occurred, forcing
thousands of layoffs across the oil industry and leading many of
Continental's peers to curb their own spending.
Globally, oil companies have cut their budgets by about 20
percent this year, analysts at Barclays, the investment bank,
said on Tuesday. But U.S. output has stayed quite resilient
thanks to a rise in well productivity.
Continental hopes to save as much as $350 million this year
by reducing its rig count in North Dakota from 10 to eight and
temporarily ending fracking of most wells.
The company now plans to spend $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion
this year, down from a previous forecast to spend $2.7 billion.
"We are reducing capital expenditures to protect our balance
sheet and to preserve the value of our world-class assets until
commodity prices improve," Hamm said in a statement.
The cuts also came after rival Noble Energy Inc
raised its 2015 production forecast on Tuesday without cutting
spending.
At Continental, part of the spending cut is designed to make
the company cash flow neutral - spend no more than it takes in -
though executives said oil prices would need to move higher than
$50 per barrel to achieve that goal, even now.
"Obviously we are in a dynamic environment and our outlook
could change," John Hart, Continental's chief financial officer,
said in a statement.
OUTPUT INCREASE
Despite the spending cut, Continental still expects its
output to rise 19 percent to 23 percent this year, partly a
function of the company's gains in efficiencies and technology
that Hamm and others have touted for months.
Continental now expects to leave 2015 with an output of
200,000 to 215,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Previously the company had projected the lower end of its
output guidance would be 210,000. Tuesday's cut to the bottom
end of the range was due to delays in fracking.
Shares of Continental rose less than 1 percent to close
Tuesday at $30.99 per share.
