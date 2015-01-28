(Adds quotes, details)

By Terry Wade and Catherine Ngai

HOUSTON Jan 28 Continental Resources Inc Chief Executive Harold Hamm predicted on Wednesday that signs of a rebalancing of the crude oil market would emerge by the middle of this year.

He said lenders and capital markets were "forcing" U.S. oil producers to scale back drilling plans, shut in old wells and defer well completions.

Together, this could lead to stalled U.S. production, now around 9.1 million barrels per day, or slower production growth that might partially address global oversupply, Hamm said.

"You need about $70 to work in most of these plays," he said, apparently in reference to the break-even costs of drilling new shale oil wells.

Rising supplies of crude from sources such as North American shale basins and weakening demand have left global markets flooded with oil, which has caused prices to plummet almost 60 percent since June. The global market is oversupplied by about 1.5 million barrels bpd for demand of around 93 million bpd.

Hamm, whose company produces oil from North Dakota's Bakken Shale, told the Argus Americas Crude Summit, "We are victims of our own success" by boosting global supply.

But low oil prices won't last, he said, adding that a recovery could take prices back to $80 per barrel and that the recent historical average price for oil was around $90.

At the same time, Hamm said now was not the time to buy hedges for oil output.

In November, Hamm stunned the market by scrapping all of his company's oil hedges, a bold bet that prices would recover.

Around that time, crude oil traded in New York at $77 per barrel. On Wednesday, crude was around $44 per barrel after a government report showed U.S. oil stocks at record levels. (Reporting by Terry Wade and Catherine Ngai in Houston; writing by Anna Driver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Dan Grebler)