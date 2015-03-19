By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D., March 19
WILLISTON, N.D., March 19 Continental Resources
Inc, the second-largest North Dakota oil producer, spent
$2.3 million at a state land auction for the right to explore
for crude on 160 acres, outbidding its nearest rival with just
seconds left on the clock.
The deal, secured this week with a check to state officials,
shows that despite the more-than 60 percent drop in crude prices
since last summer, demand for oil-rich acreage in the
state remains high. With most of its mineral rights spoken for,
any new auctions tend to elicit strong interest, usually from
smaller companies hoping for a sliver of North Dakota's Bakken
shale formation.
While larger industry peers have curbed 2015 output
forecasts, Continental has taken a bullish view and expressed
confidence oil prices will rebound by December. Chief Executive
Harold Hamm told Wall Street last month he expects the company's
output to jump as much as 20 percent this year.
Given that Oklahoma City-based Continental already controls
the largest amount of mineral rights in North Dakota, the No. 2
U.S. oil producing state after Texas, it was not immediately
clear why it moved aggressively to add to its holdings.
A company representative was not immediately available to
comment.
After five days of online bids from privately held Slawson
Exploration Co and others, Continental waited until the last 30
seconds of the auction on March 10 to best privately held
Tracker Resource Development III LLC by $100 per acre for a bid
of $14,200 per acre, according to the state's Department of
Trust Lands.
State officials confirmed that Continental sent the $2.3
million payment earlier this week.
Much of the land is near or under the eastern part of Lake
Sakakawea, the dammed portion of the Missouri River that lies
near the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. It's not known how
much oil may lie there, though the reservation alone accounts
for roughly a third of the state's daily oil output.
Continental already operates a well on a nearby spit of
land. If it finds oil, it will have to sign a royalty agreement
with the state.
The state, which opened bidding at $5,000 per acre and had
hoped for at least $10,000, uses the auction proceeds and
royalty money from this and 3 million other acres for a trust
fund earmarked for educational uses around the state.
Whiting Petroleum Corp is the largest North Dakota
oil producer.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Gunna
Dickson)