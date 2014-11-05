Nov 5 Continental Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit soared due to a gain on derivatives and higher output.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $533.5 million, or $1.44 per share, compared with $167.5 million, or 45 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Continental recorded a $473.9 million gain on derivatives, a stark change from the year-ago period when it lost $203 million on derivatives. Quarterly production rose 29 percent to an average of 182,335 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Continental will forego the title of largest North Dakota oil producer next month, when rival Whiting Petroleum Corp is expected to close on its buyout of Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)