Nov 4 Continental Resources Inc, North Dakota's second-largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as low oil prices eroded margins.

For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company reported a net loss of $82.4 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with net income of $533.5 million, or $1.44 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production rose 25 percent to 228,278 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)