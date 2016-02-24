(Adds earnings comparisons, stock movement)
Feb 24 Continental Resources Inc, North
Dakota's second-largest oil producer, reported a
bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday as
depressed crude prices eroded margins.
The loss, expected after a string of negative reports from
peers, highlights the immense pain the oil and gas industry is
feeling now in the commodity price slump.
Continental is exposed more than many of its peers to the
price gyrations as it famously canceled its oil hedges at the
end of 2014, betting that prices would rise. However, they only
plunged further.
Continental, which was founded by billionaire wildcatter
Harold Hamm, posted a net loss of $139.7 million, or 38 cents
per share, compared with a net profit of $114 million, or 41
cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding property impairments and other one-time items,
Continental lost 23 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 21 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose about 16 percent in the fourth quarter to
224,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Continental said it still expects to cut its oil output this
year by 10 percent from 2015 levels to roughly 200,000 boe/d.
"For 2016, we will remain patient and disciplined in our
activities while striving to enhance shareholder value through
continued improvements in our core plays," Hamm, who is chief
executive, said in a statement.
Shares of Oklahoma City-based Continental, which have
dropped more than 20 percent so far this year, closed Wednesday
at $17.92.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang and
Steve Orlofsky)