By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Aug 6 Continental Resources Inc
said on Thursday it ships more than two-thirds of its
North Dakota oil via pipeline, a major change that threatens the
oil transportation business of BNSF and other
railroads which had boomed in recent years.
The second-largest North Dakota oil producer pumped nearly
160,000 barrels of crude per day in the second quarter through
pipelines owned by Kinder Morgan and others. In 2014 it
sent nearly all of its oil by train.
"Approximately 70 percent of our Bakken production is now
delivered to market via pipeline," Chief Financial Officer John
Hart said on a Thursday conference call with investors.
The move reflects a broader trend in North Dakota and other
oil-rich states to rely more on pipelines as they come online
and less on rail, which can be hampered by weather and
construction delays and is increasingly unpopular due to a
string of recent deadly derailments.
The trend threatens the rail industry, which since the U.S.
shale boom in 2011 has made billions off of transporting crude
oil to refineries and other customers.
Critics have repeatedly disparaged oil tankcars leaving
North Dakota as "Bakken Bombs" that are likely to explode during
derailments, and pressured politicians to limit their move
through densely populated areas.
Regulatory changes are a challenge. These include new rules
announced last May in both the United States and Canada
requiring a rapid phase-out of older tank cars considered unsafe
during derailments.
Last month one of the largest crude-by-rail loading
facilities on North Dakota laid off 10 percent of its staff due
in part to the recent plunge in crude oil prices and a
drop in customers' appetite for rail transport.
Indeed, 34 percent of all oil produced in North Dakota was
exported via pipe last summer. A year later, that figure has
climbed to 41 percent, the state's pipeline authority said in a
July report.
Nationwide, crude-by-rail shippings have dropped 13 percent
in the past year, the latest American Association of Railroads
data show.
Still, more than 1 million barrels of oil per day ride U.S.
rails, bound largely for refineries on the east and west coasts
where refineries owned by Tesoro Corp, BP Plc and
others prefer to receive crude via rail because supply contracts
tend to be more flexible than with pipe.
Oklahoma-based Continental reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Wednesday night, sending its shares up more
than 8 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)