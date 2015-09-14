By David Randall
| NEW YORK, Sept 14
NEW YORK, Sept 14 This fall, Boston-based fund
giant Fidelity plans to celebrate the 25-year tenure of William
Danoff, head of the biggest fund run by a single manager in the
U.S. and arguably the best-performing large cap manager of his
time.
At a time when investors have been shifting tens of billions
of dollars from active management to passively-managed funds,
Danoff is one of the few mutual fund managers whose quarterly
disclosures can move market prices. His Contrafund, with $106.3
billion in assets under management, is a mainstay of retirement
savings plans nationwide.
Yet some financial advisors and fund analysts say they are
concerned that Fidelity has yet to name a co-manager for
Contrafund, setting up the risk that investors will flee and
remaining shareholders will suffer should Danoff, 55, retire or
otherwise leave the fund suddenly.
"There is a key man risk with Contrafund," said Katie
Rushkewicz Reichart, an analyst at Morningstar who covers the
fund. "Not only has Danoff done quite well but he's managing
such a large sum of money that it's not a role that another
person could easily step into."
Those concerns are an echo of last September, when Bill
Gross, who often referred to himself as the king of bonds,
abruptly left Pimco and his management of the Total Return fund.
To be sure, Gross had his worst performance in nearly two
decades in the year before he left Pimco, and the fund had seen
16 straight months of outflows leading up to his departure.
After his departure, Total Return suffered $18 billion in
outflows in the first month alone, and another $107 billion
between October 2014 and August 2015, according to Lipper data.
Should Danoff leave, a sizeable rush to redeem shares could
force Contrafund to unload some of its positions in companies
such as Facebook, Apple, and Walt Disney
in which it is one of the largest shareholders, analysts said.
Retirement plans, meanwhile, may be forced to remove the fund
from among its investment options because the fund would no
longer have the same management team in place for at least three
years.
Most advisors and institutional investors require at least a
three-year track record with current management before
investing, and the slate is wiped clean if the principal manager
leaves without having three years or more with a co-manager,
said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P
Capital IQ.
Fidelity did not make Danoff available for this article, but
said concerns about succession planning are overblown.
"Will is not going anywhere," said Brian Hogan, the head of
Fidelity's equity division. "I can say that with a lot of
confidence. I talk to Will almost every day in person, on phone,
or email. He's tremendously engaged and he's the investment
leader, a real workhorse in the department."
When asked what would happen if Danoff was somehow
incapacitated, Hogan said, "We have a tremendously deep bench of
portfolio managers who may not be household names yet but
probably will be."
The problem is unique to Fidelity: the next-largest stock
fund run by a single manager, the T Rowe Price Growth Stock
fund, run by Joseph Fath, is at $44.1 billion under assets,
while the third largest is another Fidelity product, the
Fidelity Growth Company fund, at $39.2 billion, run by Steven
Wymer.
'ABSENT-MINDED PROFESSOR'
Since he took over Contrafund in September of 1990, Danoff
has posted an average annualized gain of 13.3 percent, the best
performance of any large cap growth fund over the same time,
according to Lipper data. The benchmark S&P 500 posted a 10
percent annualized gain over the same time, while the average
actively managed large cap fund returned an annualized 9.4
percent.
Someone who invested $10,000 in Contrafund in September 1990
would now have $213,719, more than double the $103,058 gain from
investing in the S&P 500. The average large cap fund, meanwhile,
would have returned $95,586 from the same investment.
That performance is one reason why Fidelity emphasizes the
chance to work with him to potential recruits, and why he leads
a meeting each year with all of the firm's analysts that is said
to be standing room only. Known to carry around a spiral
notebook with handwritten notes on stocks, Danoff meets with
hundreds of companies a year, and has easy access to management
at companies who are keen to receive his endorsement.
Danoff, who joined Fidelity in 1986 as an analyst, has a
degree in history from Harvard and an MBA from Wharton. He's
known to walk around with a bulging file folder and messy hair,
a marked contrast from some of the slickly-groomed fund managers
who often show up on television.
"I love Will Danoff, he's like the absent-minded professor
and he has encyclopedia knowledge of stocks," said David Caruso,
managing director of Danvers, Massachusetts Coastal Capital
Group who oversees approximately $800 million in client assets.
"If he were to leave I would have to think very hard about
leaving my assets there."
Fidelity named John Roth as co-manager of another fund that
Danoff had run by himself, the $27 billion Fidelity Advisor New
Insights fund, in 2013. The move was interpreted by many fund
analysts as a sign that Roth will eventually become Danoff's
successor at Contrafund.
Ford Motor Company announced last month it would drop
Contrafund from its fund lineup, pulling $900 million from the
fund. The company attributed the decision as part of a plan to
"best suit the needs of our employees," while retirement plan
analysts said Ford has been removing funds run by stockpickers.
Unlike competitor T. Rowe Price Group, which
emphasizes its hub of analysts over individual fund managers,
Fidelity's reliance on star managers like Danoff poses a problem
for it over the long-term, Rosenbluth added.
"There's a very small handful of managers who are known, and
like everybody else they are getting older and sooner or later
they will be retiring," Rosenbluth said. "At that point it's not
inconceivable for investors to say I'm just going to choose a
Vanguard 500 index fund from now on."
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)