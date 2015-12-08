BRIEF-NeuroVive Pharmaceutical enters into global licensing agreement with Yungjin Pharm
* announced it has entered into global licensing agreement on Yungjin Pharm's compound KL1333 for genetic mitochondrial disorders
MONTERREY Dec 7 Mexican supermarket chain Soriana on Monday launched its offer to buy rival Comercial Mexicana at a price of 32.6124 pesos per share, as part of a deal first announced in January.
The offer, for up to 35.417 billion pesos ($2.10 billion), is slightly lower than the original price as the competition regulator Cofece said they could not purchase some of the stores.
($1 = 16.8810 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.