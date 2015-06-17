MONTERREY, Mexico, June 17 Mexican retailer
Comercial Mexicana (Comerci) on Wednesday called a
shareholder meeting for next month to discuss a proposal to
divide the company as part of an asset sale to its rival
Soriana.
In April, shareholders of Soriana approved the
purchase of Comerci assets, including most of its stores, for
39.19 billion pesos ($2.55 billion).
Comerci said the deal would allow the company to focus on
other brands where it saw greater growth potential.
Under the deal, Comerci would be left with 40 stores, and
the retailer said the shareholder meeting on July 2 would start
the process of hiving off those assets into a new company.
The new company, which could be listed on the stock
exchange, will operate the stores under the City Market, Fresko,
Sumesa brand names, among others.
Following the spin-off, and once the necessary authorization
has been granted, Soriana would launch an offer of 36.09 pesos
per Comerci share and acquire its rival's assets, including 160
stores, 3 distribution centers and 18 territorial reserves.
($1 = 15.3830 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Grant McCool)