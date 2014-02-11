Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 Control Instruments Group Ltd : * 2013 EPS expected to be between 9.7 cents and 11.5 cents * HEPS is expected to be between 9.4 cents and 11.2 cents compared with a headline earnings per share of 6.58 cents
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago