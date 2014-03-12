JOHANNESBURG, March 12 Control Instruments Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share was 10.5 cents compared with a headline earnings per share of 6.6 cents, * Says revenue for the period under review was down 2.26% at R553.55 million * Says FY net profit after tax was R14.78 million compared to R19.92 million from continuing operations in 2012 * Continues to look for opportunities to acquire brands,products with a recognised pedigree in the automotive aftermarket * Says current political instability in Zimbabwe however, should it escalate, may force a revision of our outlook