LONDON Oct 25 The London flotation of British medical products and technology company ConvaTec IPO-CONV.L is expected to price at 225 pence a share, the bottom of an ealier price range, two sources said, amid shallow investor support for new stock market listings.

Books for the initial public offering (IPO) are expected to close later on Tuesday after the minimum deal size of $1.8 billion was covered on Oct. 18. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Sinead Cruise)