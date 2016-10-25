(Adds Misys, advisors, background)
LONDON Oct 25 The London flotation of British
medical products and technology company ConvaTec IPO-CONV.L is
expected to price at 225 pence a share, the bottom of an earlier
price range, two sources said, amid shallow investor support for
new stock market listings.
Banking software firm Misys (IPO-MISY.L) is expected to list
on Thursday but after more than a week of book building- the
process of recording investor demand for an initial public
offering (IPO)- the market was still waiting for an announcement
to indicate books had exceeded minimum targets.
Several bankers working on the deal insisted the listing was
still on course but declined to say when they expected books to
be covered.
"People are still very nervous about what happened on the
Nets IPO. There's still apprehension," one of the
bankers said.
Danish debit card company Nets was trading some 13 percent
below its offer share price of 150 Danish crowns on Tuesday,
while UK gym operator Pure Gym and German real estate company
OfficeFirst pulled their planned IPOs earlier this month.
Books for ConvaTec's IPO are expected to close later on
Tuesday after the minimum deal size of $1.8 billion was covered
on Oct. 18.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS are
joint global coordinators, and joint bookrunners for the
ConvaTec IPO, with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Sinead Cruise)