LONDON Oct 15 ConvaTec's owners have appointed
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore a sale
of the medical device maker which could be worth up to $10
billion, sources familiar with the matter said.
Private equity firms Avista Capital Partners and Nordic
Capital are preparing the groundwork for a possible sale or
initial public offering (IPO) in 2015 for the Luxembourg-based
company, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity
because the process is private.
Mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare space have hit a
record pace so far this year, in part driven by U.S. companies
seeking to redomicile in countries that have a lower corporate
tax rate, in a practice known as inversion.
Kimberley-Clark and 3M are considered likely
bidders for ConvaTec, said the sources, adding that the U.S.
firms' interest was not motivated by tax inversion issues.
ConvaTec, Nordic Capital, 3M, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley declined to comment. Kimberley Clark and Avista Capital
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reuters reported in August that some U.S. companies
including diversified manufacturer 3M and medical equipment
makers CareFusion Corp and C.R. Bard Inc were
potentially exploring a deal, but that ConvaTec wanted to boost
its value further before launching an auction or IPO.
CareFusion has since been swallowed by medical equipment
supplier Becton Dickinson & Co for $12.2 billion, taking them
out of the field.
Also, in recent weeks equity markets have stumbled and the
market for IPOs has stalled.
Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital acquired ConvaTec
from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in 2011 for $4.1 billion. 3M and
Kimberley-Clark were among the contenders for ConvaTec at the
time, according to people familiar with the matter.
ConvaTec reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $502.5 million in
2013, up 15 percent year-on-year. It is hoping to exceed $600
million in EBITDA this year, sources have said.
The company makes wound care and ostomy care products at 11
manufacturing sites in eight countries, and sells them in more
than 100 countries.
